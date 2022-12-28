Lakeville North Panthers beat Crookston Pirates in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Lakeville North Panthers won 3-2 at home against the Crookston Pirates on Tuesday.

The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ashley Wagenbach.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Mali Carlson late into the first.

The Pirates narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Brekken Tull scored, assisted by Cassie Solheim.

Seven minutes into the period, Addison Bowlby scored a goal, assisted by Gracie Hanson, making the score 3-1.

The Pirates narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Addison Fee found the back of the net, assisted by Brynley Coleman.

The win over the Pirates means that the Panthers have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

Both teams play on Wednesday, with the Panthers hosting the Mirage at 11 a.m. CST at Warroad Gardens Arena - Warroad Holiday Invitational, and the Pirates playing the Warriors at 1 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens - Warroad Holiday Invitational.