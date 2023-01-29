Laini Gnetz and Brooke Gnetz clinch it for Woodbury Royals against Park Wolfpack

The Woodbury Royals eked out a win against the Park Wolfpack on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

The visiting Royals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Laini Gnetz.

Brooke Gnetz scored late into the second period, assisted by Bella Mishacoff .

Taylar Nadler narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Maggie Jensen and Molly Villas.