Koch strikes twice as Dodge County Wildcats beat Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Dodge County Wildcats defeated the hosting Rock Ridge Wolverines 6-1 on Saturday.

The Wildcats started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Maysie Koch scoring in the first period, assisted by Mollie Koch .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nora Carstensen late into the first period, assisted by Kylie Meyer and Zoe Heimer .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0, after only 36 seconds into the second period when Maysie Koch found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Mollie Koch and Abby Simons .

Taylor Winkles then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 4-0. Nora Carstensen and Maysie Koch assisted.

Natalie Bergman narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ayla Troutwine.

Abby Zeitler increased the lead to 5-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Nora Carstensen and Abby Simons.

Hannah Peterson increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Mollie Koch and Maysie Koch.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Wolverines hosting Superior at 7 p.m. CST at Superior Ice Arena, and the Wildcats hosting Simley at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena.