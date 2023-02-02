Knoblauch scores twice in North St. Paul/Tartan TNT's win over Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The North St. Paul/Tartan TNT defeated the visiting Armstrong/Cooper Wings 4-1 on Wednesday.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the TNT took the lead when Emily Knoblauch scored assisted by Lilli Wold .

Midway through, Claire Riestenberg scored a goal, assisted by Elizabeth Brey, making the score 1-1.

TNT's Emily Knoblauch tallied a goal as he scored yet again, halfway through, making the score 2-1. Katelyn Hackman and Greta Culshaw-Klein assisted.

Greta Culshaw-Klein increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Payton Schwantes and Ellie Volkers .

Riley Novak increased the lead to 4-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Payton Schwantes and Lilli Wold.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the TNT hosting the Wingers at 12:45 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena and the Wings visiting the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena.