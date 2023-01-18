Klemz's two goals net Chisago Lakes Wildcats victory over Pine City Area Dragons

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats bested the hosting Pine City Area Dragons on Tuesday, ending 3-2.

Chisago Lakes' Alyson Vogelsang scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Brooke Klemz scored.

The Dragons tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Jennae Szucs found the back of the net.

Rhiannon Ashworth took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Abby Aagaard and Malia Mikyska .

Brooke Klemz tied it up 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Laine DeVries.

Alyson Vogelsang took the lead one minute later, assisted by Lauren Schmidt .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CST, this time in Chisago Lakes at Eagan Wildcats.