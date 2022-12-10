Kayleigh Olson and Ava Reierson won the game for Delano/Rockford Tigers against Northern Tier Stars

The road-team Delano/Rockford Tigers got a single-goal win the Northern Tier Stars. The team won 2-1 on Thursday.

The Tigers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kayleigh Olson . Ruby Danielson and Ava Reierson assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ava Reierson halfway through the first period, assisted by Kayleigh Olson and Emma Treptau .

Kennedy Cusick scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Taylor Kozak and Natalie Cheney.

Next games:

The Stars host Buffalo on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Pine City Area on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.