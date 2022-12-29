Kayleigh Olson and Ava Reierson won the game for Delano/Rockford Tigers against Dodge County Wildcats

The road-team Delano/Rockford Tigers got a single-goal win the Dodge County Wildcats. The team won 2-1 on Wednesday.

Delano/Rockford's Ava Reierson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nora Carstensen .

Kayleigh Olson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Ava Reierson.

Late, Ava Reierson scored a goal, assisted by Kayleigh Olson and Natalie Holmer , making the score 2-1. With that, Reierson completed the Delano/Rockford Tigers' comeback.

The Wildcats were called for no penalties, while the Tigers received no penalties.

Next up:

The Wildcats play Eden Prairie away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Chisago Lakes at home on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.