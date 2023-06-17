Kaydence Roeske of River Lakes is the first player in the class of 2025 to announce Division I commitment

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. — June is a big recruiting month for the top girls hockey players in the class of 2025. Even though these athletes can't take official visits to college campuses until Aug. 1, they are allowed to start having contact with coaches and make verbal commitments starting June 15. A majority of skaters won't make their decisions until later in the year, but some feel strongly enough about a certain program to announce their choice as soon as possible.

On Thursday evening, Kaydence Roeske of Paynesville, Minnesota, became the very first skater in the class of 2025 to announce a verbal commitment to play Division I hockey.

"I am beyond excited and humbled to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey and further my education at Minnesota State Mankato! I thank all of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for the endless support. Go Mavs!" said Roeske on her Instagram page. She had made up her mind after just one day of recruitment.

"I woke up in the morning [on June 15] and I already had a text from a coach who wanted to set up a phone call, then I went to work out from 8:30 a.m. to around 10 o'clock or so and had my first phone call after that," Roeske told The Rink Live. She had a busy day on Thursday talking to multiple different Division I programs. "I was really nervous throughout lifting and I just couldn't stop thinking about the phone calls and then I got a couple more texts ... I had nerves right away that morning but it all ended up being smooth sailing from there."

Even though a few schools were in the mix for Roeske, she mostly was just waiting for a call from Minnesota State, but the 16-year-old knew she had to keep her mind calm and options open just in case the Mavericks didn't recruit her — but everything ended up falling perfectly into place.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I knew Mankato was going to be my top choice," said Roeske. "My sister goes there and I've seen the campus many, many times and been to the rink and I just love the environment that they have there."

Kaydence's older sister, Kianna, just finished up her freshman season with the Mavericks, so although Kaydence hasn't taken an official visit yet, she's already quite familiar with the team and how the school functions since she can just ask her sister about it.

"I've been to their camp a couple years in a row now and I just really liked how they ran the practices and everything. I've gotten to know what the coaching style is and I felt like through the conversations I had with them that they are a trustworthy coaching staff," she added. "They really made it clear that they want me there and I felt wanted. I felt like that's where I should be and where I want to be."

Warroad's Maddie Skogman shoots toward River Lakes goaltender Kaydence Roeske in the Class A state girls hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The 5-foot-4 goaltender is the middle child in her family, with both an older and younger sister. The Roeske's didn't originally start out as a hockey family, but since eldest Kianna started skating at a young age, eventually all the girls got involved.

Kaydence grew up in Paynesville competing for the River Lakes hockey program. River Lakes is a co-op serving the communities of Albany, Avon, Belgrade, Brooten, Cold Spring, Eden Valley-Watkins, New London-Spicer, Paynesville, Richmond, Rockville, and St. John's Prep in Central Minnesota. Although numbers for the Stars have gotten bigger and better in recent years, there weren't a ton of girls players in the program when Roeske was young, so she ended up playing both as goalie and as a skater all the way up until middle school.

"I don't really know what made me like it so much," joked Roeske about how she ended up becoming a full-time goaltender. "I kind of just always enjoyed it, same with volleyball, I like playing back row and getting balls hit at me so it's similar to getting the puck shot at me, I don't know," she laughed.

It's a good thing that Kaydence chose to be a full-time goalie starting in seventh grade thought because she has excelled at the position ever since.

Our PAS Jordyn Bebus, Kaydence Roeske, and Kianna Roeske were All Conference for River Lakes Girls Hockey Team. CONGRATS, ladies! ⭐🏒 pic.twitter.com/qR0wVO4sN7 — Paynesville Area Schools (@isd741) March 18, 2022

"It was definitely a big transition going from facing 12UB shots to varsity shots," she said. "But I knew in the offseason coming into my seventh grade year that I really needed to focus on getting stronger and becoming prepared to face those more difficult shots."

ADVERTISEMENT

There were learning curves that first season up on varsity, but Roeske adapted quickly and eventually backstopped River Lakes to two consecutive state tournament appearances in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

"My eighth grade year was the first time in the history of our program that the girls have made it to state, so that was obviously so much fun, but it was also the year of COVID-19 so we didn't really get the full state tournament experience."

The Stars lost 4-1 to Gentry Academy in the Class A Quarterfinal in 2021. There was no consolation or third-place games that season due to the pandemic. In 2022, the Stars went back to state. They lost their first game to eventual champion Warroad, but then won the Class A consolation title after posting wins over both Luverne and Mankato East.

Sunshine Shout-Out | Kaydence Roeske - Kaydence is about as sweet as they come! She is quiet and kind, but offers so much by just being in your classroom. When she speaks others listen! I feel this is because of her respect she... https://t.co/SrdqLtuk9A — Paynesville Area Schools (@isd741) April 28, 2021

During those two seasons, Roeske was very solid in net. She posted a .932 and a .930 percentage as a eighth and ninth grader, respectively. River Lakes almost made it to state again in 2022-23 too, they only lost in overtime in the section final to Fergus Falls.

It is apparent in Roeske's stats that she has improved year after year. She posted a personal best .940 save percentage this past season as a sophomore and still has two more years of high school left before she'll head to Minnesota State to play Division I hockey.

She'll eventually be in familiar company at Mankato as she'll already know her older sister, Kianna, alongside many of the other Minnesotan girls who are committed to play there such as Lauren Goldsworthy (Minnetonka) and Audrey Garton (Holy Angels). She isn't quite sure yet what she wants to major in at Minnesota State when she gets there, but is thinking something along the lines of biomedical or exercise science.

Until she goes to college in the fall of 2025, Roeske will continue to skate for River Lakes in the winter and will also compete on Paynesville's volleyball and softball teams. The netminder has hopes of making the section final again with the Stars in hockey like they have done every year that she's been on varsity so far, and of hopefully making it back to the state tournament.

Roeske is the first of many, many more commitments to come for skaters in the class of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT