High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Kate Johnson scores twice to propel Warroad back to Class A title game

The Warriors will look to defend their Class A title on Saturday after they earn a hard-fought 4-1 win over South St. Paul in the semifinals

Warroad forward Kate Johnson (16) scores on South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 24, 2023 04:10 PM

ST. PAUL — Defending state champion Warroad is headed back to the Class A state championship game after earning a 4-1 victory over South St. Paul on Friday in the Minnesota Class A girls semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

Talya Hendrickson (Bemidji State) got the scoring started early in the first period as she sniped a puck past Packer netminder Delaney Norman to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Senior Lexi Kirkeby (Assumption) doubled the lead on the power play in the second period as she picked up a rebound in front of the net and shot to score.

South St. Paul made things interesting as they scored early in the third period on a power-play goal from standout defender Lily Pachl.

Warroad doubled their lead once again as Kate Johnson (Bemidji State) scored not just one, but two goals in the final frame.

The Warriors face Orono for the championship at 4 p.m. Saturday.

1/14: Warroad forward Kate Johnson (16) scores on South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
2/14: Warroad forward Kaiya Sandy (9) tries to steal the puck from South St. Paul defender Lily Pachl (7) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
3/14: Warroad players gather on the ice to celebrate their win against South St. Paul Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
4/14: Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) takes a shot that is stopped by South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
5/14: Warroad forward Kate Johnson (16) is shut down on her scoring attempt by South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) and defenders in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
6/14: South St. Paul forward Eva Beck (13) tries to ward off a steal attempt by Warroad forward Talya Hendrickson (13) in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
7/14: oWarroad forward Kate Johnson (16) skates with the puck against South St. Paul in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
8/14: Warroad defender Lexi Kirkeby (3) skates the puck around the goal for another shot against South St. Paul in the third period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
9/14: South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) pushes a shot by Warroad forward Kate Johnson (16) wide in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
10/14: Warroad defender Abby Chamernick (23) tries to work the puck past South St. Paul defender Lily Pachl (7) toward the goal in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
11/14: Warroad defender Katierie Sandy (7) has her shot stopped by South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
12/14: Warroad forward Emily Lorenson (8) passes in front of South St. Paul forward Sarah Wincentsen (19) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
13/14: Warroad defender Lexi Kirkeby (3) makes a pass against South St. Paul in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
14/14: Warroad forward Kaiya Sandy (9) tries to keep the puck from South St. Paul defender Kylie Evazich (25) and South St. Paul forward Eva Beck (13) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

First period scoring — 1. WAR, Talya Hendrickson (Kate Johnson, Rylee Bartz) 2:38
Penalties — SSP, Eva Beck (tripping) 14:05

Second period scoring — 2. WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (Hendrickson, Abby Chamernick) 9:52 (pp)
Penalties — SSP, Sarah Wincentsen (hooking) 8:01

Third period scoring — 1. SSP, Lily Pachl (Bailey Vesper) 2:30 (pp); 3. WAR, Johnson (Rylee Bartz, Hendrickson) 8:34; 4. WAR, Johnson (Hendrickson, Chamernick) 12:58
Penalties — WAR, Madilyn Skogman (roughing) 2:09; SSP, Alida Ahern (hooking) 13:15

Goalie saves — SSP, Delaney Norman 7-11-12—30 (4GA); WAR, Kate Stephens 5-3-2—10 (1GA)

SOG — WAR, 8-12-14—34; SSP, 5-3-3—11

Penalties-minutes — WAR, 1-2; SSP, 3-6
Power-play goals-opportunities — WAR, 1-3; SSP, 1-1

This story will be updated.

Warroad players gather on the ice to celebrate their win against South St. Paul Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
