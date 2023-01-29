Karlie Bruns unstoppable as Morris/Benson Area Storm beat Worthington Trojans

The Worthington Trojans beat the Morris/Benson Area Storm on the road 10-2. Karlie Bruns stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Molly Jones, Kortney Sanasack and Aubree Ramirez scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Worthington's goals came through Megan Dykstra and Riley Nickel .

The Storm scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 7-2 lead for the Storm.

The Storm increased the lead to 8-2 early in the third period when Kortney Sanasack netted one again, assisted by Karlie Bruns.

The Storm increased the lead to 9-2 early into the third when Karlie Bruns beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Charli Erdahl.

Karlie Bruns increased the lead to 2-10 three minutes later, assisted by Kortney Sanasack and Allison Michaelson.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Trojans will host the Scarlets at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena, and the Storm will visit the Blades at 6 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.