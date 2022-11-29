Karlie Bruns unstoppable as Morris/Benson Area Storm beat International Falls Broncos

The International Falls Broncos beat the Morris/Benson Area Storm on the road 6-4. Karlie Bruns stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible five goals.

Charli Erdahl also scored a goal for Morris/Benson Area, while International Falls' goals came through Tirzah Carradice, Kylynn Glennie, Savannah Valentine and Lola Wade.

The Storm started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Karlie Bruns scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Phoebe Overlie.

The Storm's Karlie Bruns increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period.

The Broncos narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Lola Wade in the middle of the first period, assisted by Sidney Lindahl-Slatinski and Tirzah Carradice.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the first when Karlie Bruns scored again.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Storm.

Charli Erdahl increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Karlie Bruns.

Savannah Valentine narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later, assisted by Kylynn Glennie.

Karlie Bruns increased the lead to 5-3 just one minute later.

Karlie Bruns increased the lead to 6-3 just one minute later.

Kylynn Glennie narrowed the gap to 6-4 four minutes later, assisted by Lola Wade.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.