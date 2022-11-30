Karlie Bruns scores four in Morris/Benson Area Storm win over International Falls Broncos

Karlie Bruns struck four times as the Morris/Benson Area Storm beat the Morris/Benson Area Storm 5-4 on the road.

Phoebe Overlie also scored a goal for Morris/Benson Area, while International Falls' goals came through Taylor Burns, Tirzah Carradice, Quianna Ford and Adrianne Sheasby.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Karlie Bruns.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Karlie Bruns scored again, assisted by Molly Jones.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Karlie Bruns halfway through the first, assisted by Molly Jones.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Storm.

Quianna Ford narrowed the gap to 5-4 late in the third period, assisted by Bailey Herberg.

Coming up:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Broncos will face Hibbing/Chisholm at home at 7 p.m. CST at International Falls, while the Storm host Breckenridge-Wahpeton at 7 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center.