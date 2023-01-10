Kamryn Van Batavia behind Luverne Cardinals' win over Worthington Trojans
The game between the Worthington Trojans and the Luverne Cardinals saw Worthington's Kamryn Van Batavia in deadly form. Kamryn Van Batavia scored an incredible six goals in Worthington's 12-0 road win.
Ellisyn Van Batavia, Ella Apel , Payton Behr, Rylee Kurtz and Greta McClure scored the remaining goals for the road side.
The Cardinals scored six goals in first period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the first break.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 9-0 going in to the third period.
Ella Apel increased the lead to 10-0 in the third period, assisted by Rylee Kurtz and Kamryn Van Batavia.
Rylee Kurtz increased the lead to 11-0 two minutes later.
In the end the 12-0 goal came from Ellisyn Van Batavia who increased the Cardinals' lead, assisted by Macie Edstrom , late into the third period. The 12-0 goal was the last one of the game.
Next games:
On Tuesday, the Trojans will play the Eagles at 5:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center, and the Cardinals will play the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.