Kamryn Van Batavia behind Luverne Cardinals' win over Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades

The game between the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades and the Luverne Cardinals saw Breckenridge-Wahpeton's Kamryn Van Batavia in deadly form. Kamryn Van Batavia scored an incredible six goals in Breckenridge-Wahpeton's 8-1 road win.

Payton Behr and Anika Boll scored the remaining goals for the road side, and Reagan Wohlers scored for Breckenridge-Wahpeton.

The visiting Cardinals opened strong, early in the game with Kamryn Van Batavia scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ella Apel and Hannah Woodley .

The Cardinals' Kamryn Van Batavia increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ellisyn Van Batavia and Payton Behr.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first period when Payton Behr scored, assisted by Kamryn Van Batavia and Mallory Nelson .

The Cardinals' Anika Boll increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Ella Apel and Mallory Nelson.

The second period ended with a 8-1 lead for the Cardinals.

Coming up:

The Blades host Prairie Centre on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Cardinals will face Warroad on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.