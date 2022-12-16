Kadrlik strikes twice as Farmington Tigers beat Eagan Wildcats

The Farmington Tigers defeated the visiting Eagan Wildcats 4-1 on Thursday.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from MaKenna Kadrlik.

Abby Gehrke scored early into the second period, assisted by MaKenna Kadrlik.

Jaycee Bauman narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Natali Heutmaker.

MaKenna Kadrlik increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later.

Kennedy Meier increased the lead to 4-1 only seconds later.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Tigers hosting the Burnsville players at 1 p.m. CST at Drake Arena and the Wildcats visiting the Sabers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.