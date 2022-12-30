Johnson strikes twice as Fergus Falls Otters beat Park Wolfpack

The Fergus Falls Otters defeated the visiting Park Wolfpack 3-1 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Skye Norgren.

Hannah Johnson scored early in the second period, assisted by Tyra Skjeret.

The Wolfpack made it 2-1 with a goal from Josie Leonard.

Hannah Johnson increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Tyra Skjeret.

Next games:

On Friday, the Otters will host the Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament and the Wolfpack will play against the Wings at 7:15 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament.