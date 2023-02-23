Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Isa Goettl's hat trick propels reigning state champion Andover to 9-0 victory over Rosemount

The Huskies showed off their offensive prowess by netting nine goals from seven different skaters in the Class AA quarterfinal matchup

Rosemount vs Andover_0902.jpg
Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) puts the puck over the shoulder of Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) to score in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 23, 2023 12:52 PM

ST. PAUL — University of Minnesota commit and Ms. Hockey semifinalist Isa Goettl's three-goal performance propelled No. 2 Andover to a huge 9-0 victory over Rosemount on Thursday in the Minnesota Class AA girls quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

Goettl not only posted three goals (one being shorthanded), she also tacked on two assists and two penalties throughout the 51-minute game.

Senior Goalie of the Year finalist Courtney Stagman (St. Anselm) of Andover earned a 10-save shutout while Rosemount played both Natalie Kendhammer and Avery Miller in net during the quarterfinal matchup.

Andover also had a four-point performance from Madison Brown (St. Thomas) and Ella Boerger (St. Thomas).

ADVERTISEMENT

The reigning Class AA state champions advance to the semifinal round on Friday to take on the winner of No. 3 Edina and Lakeville North. That semifinal will be played at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

Rosemount vs Andover_0122.jpg
Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) deflects a puck with her leg pad against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Rosemount vs Andover_0579.jpg
1/28: Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) takes a shot at Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0411.jpg
2/28: Andover forward Ella Boerger (15) celebrates her goal against Rosemount ˜in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0057.jpg
3/28: Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) celebrates her goal against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0607.jpg
4/28: Andover forward Madison Brown (10) takes a shot at Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0651.jpg
5/28: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) deflects a shot by Andover forward Madison Brown (10) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0443.jpg
6/28: Rosemount forward Meredith Carlson (36) makes a pass against Andover in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0428.jpg
7/28: Andover forward Amelia McQuay (5) passes under the sticks of Rosemount forward Annalee Holzer (22) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0451.jpg
8/28: Andover forward Hanna Olson (28) and Rosemount forward Meredith Carlson (36) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0515.jpg
9/28: Rosemount defender Zoe Juncker (8) makes a pass against Andover in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0487.jpg
10/28: Rosemount forward Sophie Stramel (5) tries to pass around Andover forward Hanna Olson (28) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0363.jpg
11/28: Andover forward Ella Boerger (15) finally works the puck past Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) to score in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0307.jpg
12/28: Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) and Rosemount forward Grace Bartlam (25) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0122.jpg
13/28: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) deflects a puck with her leg pad against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0261.jpg
14/28: Andover defender Avery Kasick (24) takes the puck between Rosemount defender Zoe Juncker (8) and Rosemount forward Anna Shandorf (12) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0090.jpg
15/28: Andover defender Ella Thoreson (2) skates the puck past Rosemount forward Katie Corcoran (16) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0116.jpg
16/28: Andover defender Courtney Little (25) makes a pass against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0027.jpg
17/28: Andover forward Madison Brown (10) passes the puck to teammate Andover forward Madison Brown (10) against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0040.jpg
18/28: Andover forward Hannah Christenson (9) skates with the puck against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0006.jpg
19/28: Andover forward Madison Brown (10) tries to work the puck past Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) ˜in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0043.jpg
20/28: Andover forward Nora Sauer (8) celebrates her goal against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0902.jpg
21/28: Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) puts the puck over the shoulder of Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) to score in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0940.jpg
22/28: Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) gets hugs form teammates Andover forward Ella Boerger (15) and Andover forward Hannah Christenson (9) after beating Rosemount Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0863.jpg
23/28: Andover defender Cailin Mumm (4) and Rosemount forward Maddie Howard (13) battle for the puck in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0886.jpg
24/28: Andover defender Avery Kasick (24) makes a pass against Rosemount in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0750.jpg
25/28: Andover forward Ella Boerger (15) fires off a shot at Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0827.jpg
26/28: Andover defender Cailin Mumm (4) takes a shot at Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0845.jpg
27/28: Andover fans watch the game against Andover in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rosemount vs Andover_0726.jpg
28/28: Andover forward Madison Brown (10) has her shot go straight across the crease behind Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

No. 2 Andover 9, Rosemount 0

Andover: 3-3-3—9
Rosemount: 0-0-0—0

First period scoring — 1. AND, Nora Sauer (Hannah Christenson) 1:06; 2. AND, Ella Boerger (Madison Brown, Mackenzie Jones) 13:36
Penalties — AND, Isa Goettl (roughing) 6:25; RSMT, Jessa Snippes (roughing) 6:25; AND, Goettl (tripping) 14:42

ADVERTISEMENT

Second period scoring — 3. AND, Goettl (Brown) 8:21; 4. AND, Maya Engler (Goettl, Boerger) 11:02; 5. AND, Goettl (Brown) 15:27; 6. AND, Brown (Goettl, Boerger)
Penalties — AND, Jones (interference) 1:53; RSMT, Sophie Stramel (slashing) 8:59; AND, Pyper Andrew (tripping) 11:29; RSMT, Grace Bartlam (tripping) 15:57

Third period scoring — 7. AND, Goettl (unassisted) 2:10 (sh); 8. AND, Cailin Mumm (Boerger) 5:46; 9. AND, Halle Dunleavy (Mumm) 5:46
Penalties — AND, Engler (roughing) 2:00

Goalie Saves — AND, Courtney Stagman 2-5-5—12 (0GA); RSMT, Natalie Kendhammer 18-10—28 (6GA); RSMT, Avery Miller 1—1 (3GA)

SOG: AND, 20-14-4—38; RSMT, 2-5-5—12

Penalties-minutes: AND, 5-10; RSMT, 3-6
Power-play goals-opportunities: AND, 1-2; RSMT, 0-4

This story will be updated.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
JW_0836.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney recap: A look back at Class A and how to watch AA games
Class A semifinals feature same teams, matchups as 2022 tournament
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 23, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Fergus Falls vs South St. Paul_0800.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney notebook: Attendance woes and Warroad’s key trait
Find out about the 'unselfishness' of Warroad, the youth of Albert Lea, Luverne's small-town vibes, and what goalies do to stay calm in net.
February 23, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Fergus Falls vs South St. Paul_0076.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Sarah Wincentsen scores only goal of game in 2OT thriller for South St. Paul
It was the first scoreless game to go overtime at the girls state tournament since the 2008 Class AA semifinal match between Eden Prairie and Cretin-Derham Hall.
February 22, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf