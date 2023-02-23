Isa Goettl's hat trick propels reigning state champion Andover to 9-0 victory over Rosemount

ST. PAUL — University of Minnesota commit and Ms. Hockey semifinalist Isa Goettl's three-goal performance propelled No. 2 Andover to a huge 9-0 victory over Rosemount on Thursday in the Minnesota Class AA girls quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

Goettl not only posted three goals (one being shorthanded), she also tacked on two assists and two penalties throughout the 51-minute game.

Senior Goalie of the Year finalist Courtney Stagman (St. Anselm) of Andover earned a 10-save shutout while Rosemount played both Natalie Kendhammer and Avery Miller in net during the quarterfinal matchup.

Andover also had a four-point performance from Madison Brown (St. Thomas) and Ella Boerger (St. Thomas).

The reigning Class AA state champions advance to the semifinal round on Friday to take on the winner of No. 3 Edina and Lakeville North. That semifinal will be played at 6 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

Andover goaltender Courtney Stagman (1) deflects a puck with her leg pad against Rosemount in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

No. 2 Andover 9, Rosemount 0

Andover: 3-3-3—9

Rosemount: 0-0-0—0

First period scoring — 1. AND, Nora Sauer (Hannah Christenson) 1:06; 2. AND, Ella Boerger (Madison Brown, Mackenzie Jones) 13:36

Penalties — AND, Isa Goettl (roughing) 6:25; RSMT, Jessa Snippes (roughing) 6:25; AND, Goettl (tripping) 14:42

Second period scoring — 3. AND, Goettl (Brown) 8:21; 4. AND, Maya Engler (Goettl, Boerger) 11:02; 5. AND, Goettl (Brown) 15:27; 6. AND, Brown (Goettl, Boerger)

Penalties — AND, Jones (interference) 1:53; RSMT, Sophie Stramel (slashing) 8:59; AND, Pyper Andrew (tripping) 11:29; RSMT, Grace Bartlam (tripping) 15:57

Third period scoring — 7. AND, Goettl (unassisted) 2:10 (sh); 8. AND, Cailin Mumm (Boerger) 5:46; 9. AND, Halle Dunleavy (Mumm) 5:46

Penalties — AND, Engler (roughing) 2:00

Goalie Saves — AND, Courtney Stagman 2-5-5—12 (0GA); RSMT, Natalie Kendhammer 18-10—28 (6GA); RSMT, Avery Miller 1—1 (3GA)

SOG: AND, 20-14-4—38; RSMT, 2-5-5—12

Penalties-minutes: AND, 5-10; RSMT, 3-6

Power-play goals-opportunities: AND, 1-2; RSMT, 0-4

