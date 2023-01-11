SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

In top form, Willmar Cardinals take another victory

The Willmar Cardinals are now in a strong position. When the team met the River Lakes Stars on the road on Tuesday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 3-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

img_500219211_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:00 PM
Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Stars hosting the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena and the Cardinals visiting the Otters at 5:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.

