In top form, Apple Valley Eagles take another victory

The Apple Valley Eagles are now in a strong position. When the team met the Eagan Wildcats at home on Thursday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 2-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The hosting Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Mazy Ryan . Molly Hentges and Katie Jensen assisted.

Makayla Moran scored late into the second period, assisted by Avery Ryan and Marie Moran .

Jaycee Bauman narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Kaitlyn Barry and Norah Drugge.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Eagles will face Farmington on the road at 3 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, while the Wildcats host Lakeville South at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.