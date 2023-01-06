Ilsa Lindaman unstoppable as Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Rock Ridge Wolverines beat the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers on the road 8-0. Ilsa Lindaman stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Nina Thorson and Danica Mark scored the remaining goals for the road side.

The visiting Hilltoppers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ilsa Lindaman. Hailey Cummins and Avery Lian assisted.

The Hilltoppers' Ilsa Lindaman increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Gianna Smith and Fianne Makela.

The Hilltoppers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Danica Mark increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Hailey Cummins and Sarah Stauber.

In the end the 8-0 came from Nina Thorson who increased the Hilltoppers' lead, assisted by Danica Mark, late in the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Hilltoppers.

Next games:

On Saturday the Wolverines will play at home against the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center, while the Hilltoppers will face the Lumberjacks road at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji.