Ilsa Lindaman unstoppable as Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat North Shore Storm

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat the North Shore Storm at home 10-1. Ilsa Lindaman stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Nina Thorson, Annie Bachand, Eva Etter and Fianne Makela scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Reese Costley scored for North Shore.

The Hilltoppers scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 8-1 lead for the Hilltoppers.

Fianne Makela increased the lead to 9-1 early into the third period, assisted by Danica Mark.

Nina Thorson increased the lead to 10-1 late in the third assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Sarah Stauber.