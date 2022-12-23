Ilsa Lindaman scores five in Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers win over Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

Ilsa Lindaman struck five times as the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 7-1 on the road.

Meredith Boettcher and Hailey Cummins scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Aune Boben scored for Hibbing/Chisholm.

The Hilltoppers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ilsa Lindaman. Avery Lian assisted.

The Hilltoppers' Ilsa Lindaman increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Hilltoppers led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Hailey Cummins scored, assisted by Nina Thorson and Ilsa Lindaman.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 7-1, after only 59 seconds into the third period when Meredith Boettcher beat the goalie. The 7-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Bluejackets host the South St. Paul Packers in the next game on the road on Monday at 7:45 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The same day, the Hilltoppers will host the Tigers at 1:30 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Gold Division.