Hutchinson Tigers win on the road against Waconia Wildcats

A close game saw the Hutchinson Tigers just edge out the Waconia Wildcats on Monday. The final score was 3-2.

The Tigers opened strong, early in the game with Kohle Fitterer scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jolynn Hauan and Audrey Hanson.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Addison Longie scored the first goal, assisted by Ava Koenen and Lily Docken .

Jolynn Hauan scored late into the second period.

Annika Mielke narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Annika Mielke netted one.

The Wildcats were whistled for no penalties, while the Tigers received no penalties.

Next up:

The Wildcats play New Prague away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center. The Tigers will face Holy Family at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.