Hutchinson Tigers victorious against Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Hutchinson Tigers defeated the home-team Minnesota River Bulldogs 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Hutchinson managed to pull out a win.

Coming up:

The Bulldogs play Marshall away on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Tigers will face Willmar at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.