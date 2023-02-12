Hutchinson Tigers secure victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The 5-3 win on the road sealed the victory for the Hutchinson Tigers in the series against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. Hutchinson won in 1-0 games.

The visiting Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Addison Longie.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Audrey Hanson late into the first, assisted by Erin White and Morga Briggman .

The Dragons' Brynn Lund narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first.

The Tigers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Camryn Iverson narrowed the gap to 5-3 early in the third period, assisted by Stella Hillmann.