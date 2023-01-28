High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Hutchinson Tigers score twice in the third to beat Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Hutchinson Tigers defeated the Minnesota River Bulldogs 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Hutchinson pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500235945_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 11:02 AM
Coming up:

The Bulldogs host Marshall on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Tigers visit Willmar to play the Cardinals on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.

