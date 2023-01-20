Hutchinson Tigers claim win on the road against Visitation Blazers

A close game saw the Hutchinson Tigers just edge out the Visitation Blazers on Thursday. The final score was 4-3.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kohle Fitterer. Jolynn Hauan assisted.

The Blazers' Gracia Munoz tied it up late into the first.

Kohle Fitterer scored late in the second period, assisted by Morgan Wagner.

Ava Koenen then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Addison Longie assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Kohle Fitterer scored again, assisted by Jolynn Hauan.

The Blazers narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third when Daniella Krech found the back of the net, assisted by Clare Olson .

The Blazers' Abigail Hemauer narrowed the gap again, assisted by Bella Stinsa at 16:30 into the third period.

Next up:

The Blazers travel to Windom on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Tigers will face Northern Tier on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.