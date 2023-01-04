Humphrey strikes twice as Elk River/Zimmerman Elks beat Osseo/Park Center Stars

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks defeated the visiting Osseo/Park Center Stars 4-2 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Elks took the lead when Kaelyn Diehl scored the first goal assisted by Hannah Drake and Annika Carlson.

Carly Humphrey then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0.

The Stars made it 2-1 with a goal from Reanna Cruz .

Carly Humphrey increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ivie Anderson and Maja Hjort.

Maddie Smuk narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Gabby Edlund and Hailey Eikos .

Andi Huselid increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Emma Thomas and Carly Humphrey.

Next up:

On Saturday the Elks will play at home against the Cougars at 7:30 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink, while the Stars will face the Lumberjacks road at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.