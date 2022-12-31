Hulter strikes twice as Fergus Falls Otters beat Bemidji Lumberjacks

The Fergus Falls Otters defeated the hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks 5-1 on Friday.

The Otters took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Maddie Hulter. Tyra Skjeret assisted.

The Otters increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Hannah Johnson scored.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Otters led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Maddie Hulter increased the lead to 5-1 in the third period.

Next up:

The Lumberjacks travel to Warroad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The Otters will face River Lakes on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.