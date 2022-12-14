Huebsch scores twice in Woodbury Royals' win over Forest Lake Rangers

The Woodbury Royals beat the hosting Forest Lake Rangers 5-3 on Tuesday.

The visiting Royals opened strong, early in the game with Briella Huebsch scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Natalie Meeder .

The Rangers tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Maddy Monette scored, assisted by Malia McKinnon and Noelle Johnson .

The Royals took the lead early into the second period when Laini Gnetz scored, assisted by Mia Fischer .

Midway through, Briella Huebsch scored a goal, assisted by Natalie Meeder, making the score 3-1.

Malia McKinnon narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Ellie Hanowski .

Ellie Zowin tied the game 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Julia Hayek .

Natalie Meeder took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Briella Huebsch.

Liv Mishacoff increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later.

Next games:

The Royals play against Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The Rangers will face White Bear Lake Area on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena.