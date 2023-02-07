Hopkins/Park Royals got a shutout against Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The Hopkins/Park Royals picked up a decisive home win against the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Sofia Hoffman scored the first goal assisted by Avery Shaw .

Avery Shaw increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Linden Loos .

Next games:

The Royals host the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights in the next game at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center - Section 6AA Quarterfinal. The same day, the Riveters will host the Blazers at 1:30 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena - Section 4A Quarterfinal.