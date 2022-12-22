Hopkins/Park Nordics win on the road against Anoka Tornadoes

The Hopkins/Park Nordics won the road game against the Anoka Tornadoes 6-2 on Tuesday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kendall Rykkeli. Ella Hennes and Katelyn Buth assisted.

The Nordics tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Sofia Hoffman scored, assisted by Avery Shaw .

The Nordics' Avery Shaw took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Rowan Jansen and Sofia Hoffman.

The Nordics' Camryn Witham increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Lucy Johnson .

The Nordics scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Nordics increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period when Lindsay Schuchard netted one, assisted by Kayci Helstrom .

Sofia Hoffman increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Avery Shaw and Rowan Jansen.

Coming up:

The Tornadoes travel to the Bismarck Century on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle. The Nordics will face North Wright County on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.