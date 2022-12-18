Hopkins/Park Nordics victorious against Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Hopkins/Park Nordics defeated the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers 9-1 on Saturday.

The Nordics' Camryn Witham increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Lucy Johnson .

The Panthers' Annika Torbenson narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Paige Groslie .

The Nordics scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Bryn Etzell increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period, assisted by Avery Shaw .

Rowan Jansen increased the lead to 8-1 four minutes later, assisted by Sofia Hoffman and Avery Shaw.

Lucy Johnson increased the lead to 9-1 one minute later, assisted by Summer Seurer .

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Nordics will host the Tornadoes at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena, and the Panthers will visit the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.