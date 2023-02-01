Hopkins/Park Nordics score twice in the third to beat Visitation Blazers

The Hopkins/Park Nordics defeated the Visitation Blazers 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Hopkins/Park pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Nordics took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Adrienne Degiulio . Kayci Helstrom and Lucy Johnson assisted.

The Blazers' Gracia Munoz tied it up in the first period.

The Nordics took the lead, after only zero seconds into the third period when Lucy Johnson netted one.

Katy Geiser increased the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later.

Coming up:

The Nordics play North Wright County away on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Blazers will face Fairmont at home on Friday at 5:15 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.