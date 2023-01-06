Hopkins/Park Nordics in strong shape as they beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Hopkins/Park Nordics' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers on the road on Thursday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 6-1, meaning that Hopkins/Park now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Avery Shaw . Sofia Hoffman assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Nordics led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Nordics increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Bryn Etzell netted one.

Kayci Helstrom increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third, assisted by Sophia Kotila and Katy Geiser .

Next games:

The Nordics play against Buffalo on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Tigers will face Rochester Century/John Marshall on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.