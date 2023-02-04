Hopkins/Park Nordics got a shutout against Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The Hopkins/Park Nordics picked up a decisive home win against the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Nordics took the lead when Sofia Hoffman scored the first goal assisted by Avery Shaw .

Avery Shaw increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Linden Loos .