Hopkins/Park Nordics got a shut out against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers
The Hopkins/Park Nordics picked up a decisive home win against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.
The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Avery Shaw .
The Nordics increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Lucy Johnson netted one, assisted by Linden Loos .
Halfway through, Liz Helling scored a goal, making the score 3-0.
The Nordics increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the third period when Rowan Jansen scored.
The Nordics increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third when Sofia Hoffman found the back of the net.
The Nordics made it 6-0 when Adrienne Degiulio beat the goalie, in the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.
The Nordics host Visitation on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Prairie Centre on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.