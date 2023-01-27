Hopkins/Park Nordics got a shut out against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Hopkins/Park Nordics picked up a decisive home win against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Avery Shaw .

The Nordics increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Lucy Johnson netted one, assisted by Linden Loos .

Halfway through, Liz Helling scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

The Nordics increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the third period when Rowan Jansen scored.

The Nordics increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third when Sofia Hoffman found the back of the net.

The Nordics made it 6-0 when Adrienne Degiulio beat the goalie, in the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The Nordics host Visitation on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Prairie Centre on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.