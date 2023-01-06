Hopkins/Park Nordics defeat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers – continuing winning streak

The result was 6-1 when the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers and the Hopkins/Park Nordics met on Thursday. But this time, Hopkins/Park secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Hopkins/Park is now in top form.

The Nordics took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Avery Shaw . Sofia Hoffman assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Nordics.

The Nordics increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Bryn Etzell found the back of the net.

Kayci Helstrom increased the lead to 6-1 late in the third, assisted by Sophia Kotila and Katy Geiser .

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Rochester Century/John Marshall on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Nordics host Buffalo to play the Bison on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.