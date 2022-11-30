Hopkins/Park Nordics claim win on the road against Hastings Raiders

A close game saw the Hopkins/Park Nordics just edge out the Hastings Raiders on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

The Nordics took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Sofia Hoffman. Bryn Etzell assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Nordics led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

Next up, the Raiders face Western Wisconsin at 7 p.m. CST at Somerset Ice Arena. The Nordics take on Delano/Rockford on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Thursday.