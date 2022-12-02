SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Hopkins/Park Nordics beat Delano/Rockford Tigers

The Hopkins/Park Nordics won their road game against the Delano/Rockford Tigers on Thursday, ending 3-1.

500185267_1bcf35a29733ebddf2aec30aebe2e9c1.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 01, 2022 10:23 PM
Share

The Hopkins/Park Nordics won their road game against the Delano/Rockford Tigers on Thursday, ending 3-1.

Sofia Hoffman scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Avery Shaw and Bella Bisbee .

Meredith Duis narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period, assisted by Kaelyn Wittwer and Ruby Danielson .

Bella Bisbee increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Northern Tier on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Nordics visit Sartell/Sauk Rapids to play the Storm’n Sabres on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.