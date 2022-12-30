Holzer strikes twice as Rosemount Irish beat Hastings Raiders

The Rosemount Irish defeated the visiting Hastings Raiders 7-2 on Thursday.

The Irish took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Katie Corcoran . Kenna Hatleli assisted.

The Irish's Sophie Stramel increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Cece Hanson .

The Irish scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 6-2 within the first minute of the third period when Madelyn Schuster scored, assisted by Madyn Hanson and Jade Schauer .

Annalee Holzer increased the lead to 7-2 halfway through the third, assisted by Anna Shandorf .

Next games:

The Raiders play against Hill-Murray on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Irish will face Farmington on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.