Holy Family Fire's winning streak broken by Moorhead Spuds

The Holy Family Fire have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Moorhead Spuds, Holy Family was on a run of five straight wins. But, Saturday's game at Moorhead Sports Center finished 4-3 in overtime and the winning streak was ended.

Moorhead's Olivia Kortan scored the game-winning goal.

The Fire took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Josie Linn .

The Spuds' Ella Holm tied it up in the middle of the first.

The Spuds scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Haley Box tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Grayson Limke . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:55 before Olivia Kortan scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Bria Holm and Kate Kosobud.

Next up:

The Spuds host the Roseau Rams on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Fire will face Lakeville South on the road on Monday at 6:45 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.