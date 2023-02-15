Holy Family Fire win to decide series

The Holy Family Fire have secured victory in the series against the Shakopee Sabers in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 8-1 win.

The hosting Fire opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Addy Cowan scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Grayson Limke .

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Maddy Helmstetter in the first period, assisted by Josie Linn and Maielle Schugel .

The Sabers' Annika Willmert narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Callie Peterson .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 7-1 going in to the third period.

Grayson Limke increased the lead to 8-1 halfway through the third period.