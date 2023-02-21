Holy Family Fire win knock out game against Shakopee Sabers

The 8-1 win at home for the Holy Family Fire against the Shakopee Sabers means the Holy Family Fire are through to the next round.

The hosting Fire opened strong, right after the puck drop with Addy Cowan scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Grayson Limke .

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Maddy Helmstetter in the first period, assisted by Josie Linn and Maielle Schugel .

The Sabers' Annika Willmert narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Rilee Nash and Callie Peterson .

The Fire scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Grayson Limke increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Taylor Koeppl and Ella Knewtson .