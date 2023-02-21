Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Holy Family Fire win knock out game against Shakopee Sabers

The 8-1 win at home for the Holy Family Fire against the Shakopee Sabers means the Holy Family Fire are through to the next round.

img_500251389_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 21, 2023 05:04 AM

The hosting Fire opened strong, right after the puck drop with Addy Cowan scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Grayson Limke .

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Maddy Helmstetter in the first period, assisted by Josie Linn and Maielle Schugel .

The Sabers' Annika Willmert narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Rilee Nash and Callie Peterson .

The Fire scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Grayson Limke increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Taylor Koeppl and Ella Knewtson .

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.