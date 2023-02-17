Holy Family Fire win knock out game against Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The 3-0 win at home for the Holy Family Fire against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks means the Holy Family Fire are through to the next round.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Fire took the lead when Josie Linn scored.

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Katya Sander found the back of the net, assisted by Josie Linn.

The Fire increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Josie Linn beat the goalie again, assisted by Taylor Koeppl . That left the final score at 3-0.