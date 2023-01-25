Holy Family Fire score twice in the third to beat Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks

The Holy Family Fire defeated the Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Holy Family pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Grayson Limke .

Lizzy Callahan scored early in the second period, assisted by Sydney Leonard and Gisella Harder .

Katya Sander took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Josie Linn .

Katya Sander increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Maddy Helmstetter and Josie Linn.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Fire hosting Delano/Rockford at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena, and the White Hawks visiting Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center.