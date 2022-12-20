Holy Family Fire got a shut out against Lakeville South Cougars

The Holy Family Fire picked up a decisive road win against the Lakeville South Cougars. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Fire took the lead when Jenna Allen scored assisted by Ella Knewtson and Olivia Paidosh .

Six minutes into the period, Grayson Limke scored a goal, assisted by Justina Valentini , making the score 2-0.

Next up:

The Cougars host Minneapolis on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Fire visit Wayzata to play the Trojans on Monday at 5 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney.