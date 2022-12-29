Holy Family Fire couldn't stop Minnetonka Skippers' winning run

The Holy Family Fire and the Minnetonka Skippers met on Wednesday. Minnetonka came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

The Skippers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lauren Mack. Kendra Distad and Lindzi Avar assisted.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Senja Leeper late in the first, assisted by Elly Klepinger and Ruby Rauk.

Bella Finnegan scored late in the second period, assisted by Josie Hemp.

Haley Box narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third period.

Next up:

The Fire will travel to the Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center. The Skippers will face Buffalo at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.