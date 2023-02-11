Holy Family Fire clinch the series against Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The 3-0 win at home sealed the series for the Holy Family Fire against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks. The result means Holy Family won in 1-0 games.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Fire took the lead when Josie Linn scored.

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Katya Sander found the back of the net, assisted by Josie Linn.

The Fire increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Josie Linn beat the goalie again, assisted by Taylor Koeppl . That left the final score at 3-0.