Holy Family Fire beat Wayzata Trojans

The Holy Family Fire won their home game against the Wayzata Trojans on Thursday, ending 9-1.

The hosting Fire started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Justina Valentini scoring in the first period, assisted by Haley Box and Taylor Koeppl .

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Josie Linn in the middle of the first period, assisted by Justina Valentini.

The Fire's Josie Linn increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Maddy Helmstetter and Katya Sander .

The Fire increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first when Grayson Limke scored, assisted by Haley Box and Josie Linn.

The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Fire.

Next up:

The Fire play Maple Grove away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena. The Trojans will face North Wright County at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.